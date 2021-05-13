'They Sent Everyone Home - Rebooted the System on Election Day' - Arizona Elections Witness Discusses Maricopa County Election | 10 May 2021 | On November 30, 2020, Maricopa County elections witness Jan Bryant testified before the Arizona legislature. Jan has a strong project management background. She could not believe what she witnessed during the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona. Jan said back on November 30, 2020, that Maricopa County officials did not run the election. Dominion employees John and Bruce did. Jan's testimony might explain why Maricopa County officials do not have admin passwords or access to the Dominion voting machines. They never had them.