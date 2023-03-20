'They're communists, Marxists, RINOs and losers!' Trump launches scathing attack on 'animals and thugs' who 'are plotting his arrest on Tuesday' --Trump's ally 'prepares to slap down Michael Cohen in court tomorrow' | 19 March 2023 | Donald Trump on Sunday denounced the 'animals and thugs' he said were readying to arrest him, saying they were "purposefully destroying our country." With a Manhattan grand jury believed to be close to making a decision on whether to indict Trump over his payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels -- payments which may have violated campaign finance rules -- the 76-year-old lashed out at those against him. "REMEMBER, THE SAME ANIMALS AND THUGS THAT WOULD DO THIS TO PERHAPS 200 MILLION PEOPLE, BUT ACTUALLY ALL AMERICANS, ARE THE COMMUNISTS, MARXISTS, RINOS, AND LOSERS THAT ARE PURPOSEFULLY DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!" he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump on Saturday said he believed he "WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK." Earlier, Trump predicted that the testimony from his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who has turned against him, would be shredded by a witness [Robert Costello] his lawyers had convinced to speak to the grand jury.