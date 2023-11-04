Third Democratic lawmaker leaves party, switches to Republican within a month | 10 April 2023 | Democrats were dealt another blow from within their own ranks this week as yet another state lawmaker declared he was leaving the party. According to a Monday report by The Advocate, a Louisiana-based newspaper, state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe announced he had left the Democratic Party and would be registering as a Republican. It was not immediately clear what prompted LaCombe's departure; however, he is now the second Louisiana Democrat in less than a month to switch party affiliations, and the third nationwide after another state lawmaker in North Carolina did the same. Last month, Louisiana state Rep. Francis Thompson gave Republicans in the state House a supermajority after he switched his party affiliation, and earlier this month, North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham gave Republicans in the state House a supermajority with her switch as well.