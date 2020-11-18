Third Georgia County Finds Memory Card With Uncounted Votes | 18 Nov2020 | A third county in Georgia discovered a memory card with uncounted votes, a majority of which were cast for President Donald Trump, according to Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer. "Our monitors tell us that Walton County election officials have found a memory card that was apparently not uploaded. The number of uncounted votes is not as large as in Floyd or Fayette but the President will pick up votes," Shafer wrote on Twitter. According to Walton Tribune, Trump netted 176 votes as a result of the discovery.At a press conference on Tuesday night, Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia secretary of state’s office told reporters that, in Walton County, "there may be a memory card with 224 votes on it from an Election Day polling location." "We're still trying to see if that was a batch that might have been missed, or there’s actually memory cards that we--I don't have a final answer on that," he added. Fayette and Floyd counties previously reported discovering memory cards with uncounted votes.