Third Police Officer Who Responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Has Died of 'Suicide,' Metro Police Report | 2 Aug 2021 | A third police officer who responded to the January 6th Capitol Riot has died from an apparent suicide, Metro Police reported. The officer's death was reported to the Guardian's Hugo Lowell on Monday. "New: DC Metro Police say a third officer who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has died by suicide," Lowell tweeted. Metro Police also provided a name, MPD Officer Gunther Hashida.