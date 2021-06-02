The Thirty Tyrants --The deal that the American elite chose to make with China has a precedent in the history of Athens and Sparta By Lee Smith | 03 Feb 2021 | Reports claiming that the Biden administration will continue the Trump administration's aggressive efforts to roll back China's technology industry are misdirection. The new administration is loaded with lobbyists for the American tech industry, who are determined to get the U.S.-China relationship back on track. Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain was formerly on the executive council of TechNet, the trade group that lobbies on behalf of Silicon Valley in Washington. Biden's White House counsel is Steve Ricchetti whose brother Jeff was hired to lobby for Amazon shortly after the election... What seems clear is that Biden's inauguration marks the hegemony of an American oligarchy that sees its relationship with China as a shield and sword against their own countrymen. Like Athens' Thirty Tyrants, they are not simply contemptuous of a political system that recognizes the natural rights of all its citizens that are endowed by our creator; they despise in particular the notion that those they rule have the same rights they do. Witness their newfound respect for the idea that speech should only be free for the enlightened few who know how to use it properly. Like Critias and the pro-Sparta faction, the new American oligarchy believes that democracy's failures are proof of their own exclusive right to power--and they are happy to rule in partnership with a foreign power that will help them destroy their own countrymen.