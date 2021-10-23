Thousands of Afghan Refugees Are Resettling in Communities Around the US Every Week | 21 Oct 2021 | Thousands of Afghan refugees who were temporarily housed at U.S. military bases are resettling in communities around the country every week, CBS News reported on Thursday. Around 6,000 Afghan refugees who were evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power have resettled around the U.S., according to data from the Department of Homeland Security, CBS noted. Additionally, about 3,000 new residents with U.S. citizenship, green cards and those with close family or friends in the U.S. have left the military bases.