Thousands of appointments canceled in Florida after FDA halts use of certain COVID-19 antibody drugs | 25 Jan 2022 | Florida has closed its monoclonal antibody sites after the FDA abruptly revoked the drug's emergency-use authorization. On Tuesday alone, state officials said they canceled at least 2,000 appointments for those scheduled to get the treatment. COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they don't work against the omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections, U.S. health regulators said Monday... Top officials like Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Surgeon General Joseph Lapado disapproved of the move and believed access to the treatments should not be restricted for those who need it. "Florida disagrees with the decision that blocks access to any available treatments in the absence of clinical evidence. To date, such clinical evidence has not been provided by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)," FL-DoH said in a statement. [The FDA halted the use of monoclonal antibodies, claiming they're "ineffective against the Omicron variant." But the pharmaceutical companies themselves say vaccines aren't effective against Omicron - they're "working on new ones." So why are the vaccines still being forced on us 24/7? --LRP]