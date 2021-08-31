Thousands Call Cajun Navy for Rescue from Hurricane Ida Floods | 30 Aug 2021 | Thousands of stranded people called on the Cajun Navy for rescue after Hurricane Ida slowly made its way out of Louisiana and into Mississippi. The Category 4 hurricane dumped an estimated 24 inches of rain in the area. As Ida degraded to a tropical storm, members of the Cajun Navy sprang into action to respond to calls for help from those stranded by the flooding, according to an article posted by L'Observateur. Rescues began in LaPlace, Louisiana, late Sunday afternoon.