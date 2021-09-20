Thousands Gather at 'Freedom Rally' in New York City to Oppose Vaccine Passports | 19 Sept 2021 | Thousands gathered near Central Park in Manhattan on Saturday to express their discontent with the vaccine mandates and passport requirements implemented on the city by Mayor Bill de Blasio this month. New York City started enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate Monday, with de Blasio warning that "there’ll be consequences" for those who do not follow the rules. The mandate requires establishments to put up certain signage and verify customers’ COVID-19 vaccine proof, such as vaccination cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York City vaccination records, other official immunization records, the NYC COVID Safe App, or the Excelsior Pass. Participants chanted "my body, my choice," "no vaccine passports," and "freedom over fear!"