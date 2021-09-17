Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Amass Under Bridge in Texas | 16 Sept 2021 | Thousands of illegal immigrants, mostly from Haiti, are congregating under an international bridge in Texas while they wait to be processed by Border Patrol... Some 9,000 illegal immigrants, including Haitian, Cuban, and Venezuelan nationals, are in the area, Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez confirmed at 3:45 p.m. local time on Sept. 16. Five hundred more had arrived within the previous half-hour as the sheriff and the mayor of Del Rio, Texas, held a press conference near the bridge–almost within sight of the Rio Grande, which serves as the international border with Mexico.