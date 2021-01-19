Thousands of Israelis test positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated, including 69 people who had gotten second dose | 19 Jan 2021 | Over 12,400 Israeli residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated, among them 69 people who had already gotten the second dose, which began to be administered early last week, the Health Ministry reported. This amounts to 6.6 percent of the 189,000 vaccinated people who took coronavirus tests after being vaccinated. According to the ministry's data, 5,348 people were found infected up to a week after getting the vaccine, of the 100,000 people who were vaccinated and then tested a week later -- an infection rate of 5.4 percent of those vaccinated during that time. Another 5,585 people tested positive for the virus between the eighth and 14th day after getting the first vaccine -- 8.3 percent of the 67,000 people who were vaccinated and tested during that post-vaccination period.