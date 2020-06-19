Thousands jam state Capitol in Hartford in honor of Juneteenth | 19 June 2020 | Thousands of people have arrived at the state Capitol to mark Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States. With chants of "Black Lives Matter" and "no justice, no peace," the crowd arrived in Hartford on a day when legislative leaders promised to quickly address police accountability in a special July session of the General Assembly. Around 4 p.m., the group began a march to the police department on High Street. Amid celebrations of Juneteenth across the state and nation, West Hartford began June 19 with a ceremony on the town green, which was named for an 18th-century slaveholder. Several hundred people gathered Friday morning in West Hartford to recognize the Juneteenth holiday and apologize to West Hartford residents who were once enslaved.