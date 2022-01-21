Thousands to March in DC Jan. 23 to Defeat COVID Vaccine Mandates | 19 Jan 2022 | Children's Health Defense (CHD) and its chairman, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on Jan. 23 will join organizations and individuals from around the U.S. in Washington, DC, for a "Defeat the Mandates" protest against government mandates. The march, which will celebrate the principles of freedom and liberty upon which our nation was founded, comes in response to nearly two years of increasing governmental overreach in the form of mandates at local, state and federal levels. Participants will include people from all walks of life regardless of political affiliation, race, ideology or vaccination status.