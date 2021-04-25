Thousands march in London against COVID vaccine passports, lockdowns --Some reports put the crowd size at 10,000. | 24 April 2021 | Thousands of people took to the streets in London Saturday to rail against coronavirus safety [sic] measures... The event was dubbed "Unite for Freedom" and marchers also protested vaccine passports, according to reports. Videos posted to social media showed streets jammed with mostly maskless protesters. One marcher carried a sign reading "They did not isolate a virus. They isolated you." Others said "No to vaccine passports" and "Lockdowns kill."