Thousands Pour Into Ottawa Amplifying the Voice of Protest Around the Capital | 13 Feb 2022 | The center of Canada's capital city was flooded on Feb. 12 by thousands of protesters demanding an end to the country's COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. Many more joined the ongoing trucker-led protest in Ottawa with the arrival of the weekend. Its numbers grew from the night of Feb. 11 into the next morning, as supporters seemingly poured into the city. Greater masses of people were particularly noticeable on Parliament Hill and then later on the streets, where they spilled out from the immediate vicinity of the truck blockade.