Thousands rally in Rome against arming Ukraine --Trade unionists and leftists marched after the new government promised more arms for Kiev next year | 4 Dec 2022 | Left-wing demonstrators took to the streets in Rome on Saturday, demanding higher wages and condemning the Italian government for renewing a decree allowing it to send weapons to Ukraine until 2024. Organized by Italy's USB trade union and backed by a number of leftist political factions, the protest saw thousands of people assemble at the Piazza della Repubblica and march behind a banner reading "guns down, wages up." "The Meloni government is dragging us further and further into a spiral of war with unpredictable outcomes," the USB wrote prior to the protest.