Thousands of troops training in cold weather around Norway --Norway is a long country that runs 1,100 miles from the North Sea to the Arctic Circle | 16 March 2022 | Thousands of troops are braving cold weather and training on the land, air and sea around Norway as part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's biennial Cold Response exercise that is meant to shore up defenses of member nations. NATO says around 30,000 troops from 27 nations, including the U.S., are taking part in the exercise that is expected to run through April 1. Defense officials said the exercise will test the cooperation of military forces in an Arctic environment with rugged terrain and extreme weather.