Thousands of US troops to begin moving out of Germany within weeks - Pentagon chief | 29 July 2020 | The US will begin redeploying troops stationed in Germany within weeks, Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said. Some 12,000 troops will move – around half will be brought home, and half will move to European countries like Italy. Esper told reporters on Wednesday that out of 11,900 American soldiers to be moved from Germany, around 6,400 will return to the US, and 5,600 will be redeployed to other NATO countries. The troops staying in Europe will be moved to Italy and Belgium, US Air Force General Tod Wolters, commander of the US European Command, said. In addition, the Pentagon will also move its headquarters from Germany's Stuttgart to Belgium, Esper said.