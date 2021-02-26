Breaking: Threat level raised for US troops in Iraq; American contractors put on high alert | 26 Feb 2021 | The Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve has raised the threat level for US service members in Iraq, while US contractors at Balad Air Base were put on high alert fearing a response to US airstrikes in Syria, two sources familiar with the move tell Fox News. Increasing force protection posture may last several days and is considered a routine precaution given current conditions on the ground. At Balad Air Base, a separate decision was made by Sallyport Global, a company that fulfills US government contracts, to put American contractors on high alert, a person familiar said.