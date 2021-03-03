'Threats to Capitol' prompt House to cancel Thursday votes | 03 March 2021 | House Democrats will accelerate passage of a sweeping police reform bill, bringing the legislation to the floor Wednesday night — and canceling votes Thursday -- amid revelations of new [alleged] threats to the Capitol. Democrats altered the schedule Wednesday, prompted by ears from lawmakers that their physical safety was at risk from conservative militia groups threatening violence at the Capitol on Thursday, according to four Democratic sources familiar with the change... The heightened security has been condemned by many of Trump's Republican allies on Capitol Hill, who have accused Democrats of maintaining unnecessary precautions against a nonexistent threat simply to portray Trump's supporters as universally violent.