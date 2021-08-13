Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost Pakistan's vaccination rate | 5 Aug 2021 | Tens of thousands of Pakistanis are thronging coronavirus vaccination centres daily after officials announced penalties for the unvaccinated, including blocked cell phones and barred access to offices, restaurants, shopping malls and transport. Queues for inoculations stretched more than a kilometre in some locations this week, in response to measures designed to help slow a Delta variant-fuelled surge in infections that has put pressure on Pakistan's poor health infrastructure... Murtaza Wahab, a Sindh provincial government spokesman, said work was underway on the logistics of blocking cell phones. Anecdotal reports suggested some businesses had already begun restrictions on service.