Threats of house arrest and sacking will not be enough to persuade people to take the Covid vaccine | 03 Oct 2020 | The establishment's push for a compulsory [deadly] Covid vaccine is well underway, with top medical journal the NEJM the latest to call for one. But people power is against them, and no amount of propaganda will help them get their way. On Thursday, The New England Journal of Medicine published a perspective entitled 'Ensuring Uptake of Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2.' It quickly began to gain traction, with tens of thousands of views and reports in the media. Alex Berenson, a former New York Times journalist whose agitating against the Covid hysteria has been ceaseless and outstanding, brought attention to the paper on his Twitter account on Thursday. The paper is billed directly as a blueprint for foreign governments to roll out a mandatory Covid vaccine. And although the vaccine arrival date is unknown, the authors emphasise that "states can apply [this framework] now."The message is: it’s time to start laying the propaganda groundwork. The paper begins with the schoolmarm-ish warning that "a recent poll found that only 49% of Americans planned to get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2."