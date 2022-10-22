Threats made toward multiple CT schools as police gather at funeral of fallen officers | 21 Oct 2022 | Multiple school districts across Connecticut were swatted on Friday as police across the state gathered in East Hartford to honor two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. As the joint funeral for Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy took place at Rentschler Field on Friday, there were false reports of an active threat at several high schools in Connecticut, including Windsor Locks Middle School, Enfield High School, Stamford High School and Windham High School. Initial reports from police say the calls appear to be a part of a larger swatting incident throughout the state.