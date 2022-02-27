Three Bayraktar Drones Shot Down, Ukrainian S-300 Complex Destroyed During Sunday Ops - Russian MoD | 27 Feb 2022 | Russia began a military operation to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine on Thursday after a formal request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics coping with unceasing Ukrainian attacks. On Friday, President Putin called on Ukraine's armed forces to rise up and seize power from the country's current authorities. Three Turkish-sourced Ukrainian Bayraktar TB-2 strike drones were shot down in the suburbs of Chernigov, and an S-300 air defence complex was rendered inoperable in the area of the city of Kramatorsk during Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday. Six other air defence systems, including Buk M1 and Osa missile systems, as well as 56 radar stations, were also destroyed during Sunday's operations, Konashenkov said.