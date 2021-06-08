Three CNN Employees Fired for Showing Up Unvaccinated | 5 Aug 2021 | CNN fired three employees who came to the office unvaccinated, according to the network's senior media reporter, Oliver Darcy. CNN President Jeff Zucker sent a memo to office staff Thursday that said the network had discovered three employees who had been coming to the office unvaccinated, and terminated all three of them. The portion of the memo that was posted by Darcy did not disclose how staff discovered that the employees had not been vaccinated, but clarified that CNN has "a zero-tolerance policy on this."