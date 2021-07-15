Three Countries on Earth Declined the COVID Vax. All Three of Their Presidents Are Now Dead | 10 July 2021 | There are only three countries on this planet whose government officials refused to accept the COVID-19 vaccine from the World Health Organization: Burundi, Tanzania, and Haiti. The officials in those countries who declined the vax were presidents in each of those countries. In Burundi, it was President Pierre Nkurunziza. In Tanzania, it was President John Magufuli. In Haiti, it was President Jovenel Moïse. All three of those presidents are now dead. To many people, their deaths look like murder; although the one in Haiti was straight-up murder, he was assassinated by men with guns.