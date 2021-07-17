Three fully-vaccinated Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., test positive for coronavirus | 17 July 2021 | Several of the Texas Democrats who fled the state capital to avoid voting on an election integrity bill have tested positive for the coronavirus. Three of the 60 Texas House Democrats tested positive for the virus while staying in Washington, D.C., according to Texas House Democratic Caucus leadership. The caucus says that the two other members found out about their positive test on Saturday. The members who tested positive will be forced to isolate themselves for 10 days.