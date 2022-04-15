Three Kansas deputies shot after suspicious vehicle call; suspect dead | 15 April 2022 | Three Kansas deputies were shot Friday during a gunfire exchange and a female suspect is dead, authorities said. The shooting occurred around U.S. Highway 77 and 122nd Road just outside of Wichita. The deputies initially responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle when gunfire was exchanged, Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti told reporters at the scene, according to video footage taken by KNS News. The injured deputies were in stable condition and were taken to a hospital in Wichita, he said.