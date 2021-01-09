Three lots of Moderna Covid vaccine doses to be recalled by Japanese distributor over stainless steel contamination | 1 Sept 2021 | Biotech firm Moderna has said its Japanese distribution partner will recall three lots of its Covid-19 vaccines after a fourth batch of the company's shots were found to be contaminated with particles of stainless steel. On Wednesday, the Japanese health ministry confirmed that the contaminants found in Moderna shots were particles of stainless steel and were unlikely to pose any health risks. [?] Moderna said that Takeda would be recalling three lots of the vaccine that were suspended from use due to contamination. Last week Japan halted the distribution of some 1.63 million doses of the jab, with the media reporting that the contaminant was apparently metallic.