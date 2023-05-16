Three men hospitalized after being slashed at Queens subway station | 14 May 2023 | Three men were slashed at a subway station in Corona, Queens, early Sunday morning by a man who quickly fled the scene. Officers rushed to the 7 train station on Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a stabbing on the northbound platform. Three men were slashed during the dispute, police told The Post. Two of the three victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, one with a laceration to the head and the other with a laceration to the neck. The third victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital with a cut on his arm, officials said.