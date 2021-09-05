Three people, including a 4-year-old, shot in New York's Times Square | 08 May 2021 | Three people including a four-year-old girl were shot in New York City's Times Square after gunfire broke out in a dispute that they were apparently not involved in, the city's top police official said Saturday... Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters gathered at Times Square that she and the two other victims - a 23-year-old female tourist from Rhode Island and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey - did not appear related to one another or to the shooting itself. "It appears that all three are innocent bystanders," Shea said.