Three States With Highest Vaccination Rate Lead U.S. With Greatest Increase in COVID-19 Case Rates Last Week | 20 Sept 2021 | Data from the John Hopkins COVID-19 Tracker show that several states with the highest vaccination rates like Maine, New York, and Vermont have the highest increased rate in COVID-19 cases last week. And the state with the greatest decreased rate in COVID-19 cases was Texas. Vermont, leading the country with the highest vaccination rate of 71.30% (fully vaccinated) had a 34.07% increase rate in COVID-19 cases last week.