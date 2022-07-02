Three states set timelines for the end of school mask mandates | 7 Feb 2022 | The Democratic governors of Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware have set timelines for the end of their states' school mask mandates in a sign of the receding wave of Covid-19 and the country's move toward a "new normal." New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday the state's mask mandate in schools and child care settings will end on March 7. Similarly, Delaware Gov. John Carney announced that the state's universal indoor mask mandate will end on February 11 and that school mask mandates will expire March 31. And Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont recommended ending the statewide mask mandate in schools and child care centers there, effective February 28, saying further decisions should come from officials at the local level.