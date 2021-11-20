Three States Sue Biden Administration Over Memo That Curtails Arrests of Illegal Immigrants | 20 Nov 2021 | The attorneys general of three states have sued Joe Biden's administration over a memorandum that ordered immigration agents not to arrest many illegal immigrants inside the United States. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, all Republicans, assert the directive from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is "a brazen display of contempt for Congress's statutory commands." Mayorkas, a Biden nominee, wrote on Sept. 30 that being in the country illegally was not enough cause for agents to carry out an arrest. Estimates of illegal immigrants inside the United States range from 11 million to over 14 million.