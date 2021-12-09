Three studies published by the CDC, UK government, and Oxford University find the Covid-19 vaccines do not work | 12 Sept 2021 | A graduate of Yale University who also obtained a PHD at Princeton University and an MD degree from the John Hopkins University School of Medicine has published a paper in which she concludes that mandating the public to take a vaccine is a harmful and damaging act because of excellent scientific research papers which clearly demonstrate the vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission of Covid-19... Nina Pierpont (MD, PhD) published a paper on September 9 analysing various studies that were published in August 2021 which prove the alleged Delta Covid-19 variant is evading the current Covid-19 injections on offer and therefore do not prevent infection or transmission of Covid-19... Nine Pierpont (MD, PhD) cites three studies whose findings and data support her conclusions and these include a study published August 6, 2021, in the Centre for Disease Control's (CDC) 'Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report', another study published August 10, 2021, by Oxford University, and a final study published August 24, 2021, which was funded by the UK Department for Health and Social Care.