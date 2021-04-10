Three Swiss Guards resign after Vatican orders vaccinations and introduces Covid-19 Green Passes for staff and visitors | 4 Oct 2021 | Three Swiss Guards have resigned 'voluntarily' from the ceremonial Vatican force, while several others have been suspended after the Holy See ordered the troops to get vaccinated against Covid-19 without any religious exemptions. While other Vatican staff and visitors have an option to undergo regular Covid-19 tests to maintain their Green Pass status, all Swiss Guards had been ordered to get a jab...the unit's official Lt. Urs Breitenmoser told AP. Besides the three guardsmen sent back to Switzerland, at least three others were suspended from active duty after they agreed to vaccinate but have yet to receive their jabs.