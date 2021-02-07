Throwback photo of spoiled US Olympian Gwen Berry raises eyebrows, website suddenly scrubbed | 1 July 2021 | The Olympic track-and-field athlete who turned her back on the American flag during the national anthem reportedly seemed to embrace Old Glory in the run-up to the 2016 Olympic Games. A now-deleted blog post allegedly from Gwen Berry's blog, circa June 12, 2015, purportedly shows her triumphantly holding the American flag along with text that alludes to her dream of representing the U.S. at the Rio games. At the Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., last week, Berry turned away during "The Star-Spangled Banner" while she was standing on the podium after winning a bronze medal for third place in the hammer throw.