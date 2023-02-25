Tillis, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Protect American Sovereignty Against World Health Organization (Sen. Thom Tillis Press Release) | 23 Feb 2023 | U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and his colleagues introduced the No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act. This legislation would require any convention or agreement resulting from the work of the World Health Organization's (WHO) intergovernmental negotiating body be deemed a treaty, requiring the advice and consent of a supermajority of the Senate. The legislation comes as the WHO continues to move the pandemic treaty process forward and is expected to formally present a draft to member states later this month. After the Biden Administration's failed COVID-19 response and the WHO's mismanagement of the pandemic, Americans remain skeptical of continuing infringements on personal liberties and freedoms..."The World Health Organization should never have a say in how America handles a response to any crisis, health or otherwise," said Senator Tillis. "This legislation makes that clear to the Biden Administration and WHO bureaucrats who have continuously refused to hold Communist China accountable for its role in covering up and exacerbating the COVID-19 pandemic." The full text of the bill can be found here.