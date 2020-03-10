Tillis tests positive for COVID-19, becoming fourth member of Senate stricken --Tillis becomes the sixth person from ACB nomination ceremony to test positive for coronavirus | 03 Oct 2020 | North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who is running for re-election, has become the fourth member of the Senate to test positive for COVID-19. The senator announced Friday night that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus, making him the fourth member of the Senate and the sixth person who attended the nomination ceremony for Supreme Court justice candidate Amy Coney Barrett, to test positive for COVID-19. Tillis's news comes just hours after President Trump and the First Lady made the shocking announcement that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.