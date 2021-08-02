Time report touts 'cabal of of powerful people' behind 'conspiracy,' 'shadow campaign' to shape election | 06 Feb 2021 | A report published by Time magazine Friday has delved into a "secret shadow campaign" that, in the publication's words, "saved the 2020 election ." "A weird thing happened right after the Nov. 3 election: nothing," Time national political correspondent Molly Ball began her report... According to Ball, the "second odd thing" that happened after the election was that "corporate America turned on" Trump. It was all very, very strange... Within days after the election, we witnessed an orchestrated effort to anoint the winner, even while many key states were still being counted," Ball quoted Trump as saying Dec. 2. Prominent social media users reacted to the report with alarm. "According to Time the election was 'Fortified' but not rigged. Definitely not rigged," Donald Trump Jr. reacted. "This is insanity, but everyone should read to learn exactly how bad it was." "@Time comes right out and admits it," wrote Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. "Dear God, did they just validate what Trump was saying the whole time??" asked journalist Andray Domise.