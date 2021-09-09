'Time to resist': Republicans denounce Biden vax mandate as 'absolutely unconstitutional,' claim he has 'ZERO' authority to do it | 9 Sept 2021 | Joe Biden's just-announced plan to force Covid-19 vaccinations by having federal regulators mandate it for businesses under threat of fines is already being denounced as illegal by critics, who are urging resistance... Republican lawmakers and pundits immediately denounced it as "illegal" and "unconstitutional," with some urging private companies to resist and rebel. "This is absolutely unconstitutional," tweeted Representative Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky). "OSHA has no more authority to enforce this (there's no statutory authorization) than CDC had to issue the eviction moratorium. Which is to say they both have ZERO authority to do these things. Congress makes the laws in a constitutional republic."