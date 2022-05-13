Time running out to stop Biden's plot to secretly undermine U.S. national sovereignty | 13 May 2022 | (Opinion) The fact that the European Union has the Digital Services Act and the U.K. has proposed an Online Safety Bill are among the latest evidence that it was not mere coincidence that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently decided to create a Disinformation Governance Board. This is all tied in together, along with the sneaky ploy by the Biden administration to create an all-powerful United Nations World Health Organization, which we were among the first to report back on April 24. The idea, directed by the billionaire backers of the World Economic Forum, is to crack down on free speech at the very same time they are setting up a noose to hang around the necks of sovereign nations... The EU’s new regulations, experts said, may have far-reaching impacts beyond Europe. [CLG Founder] Michael Rectenwald, author of "Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom," said he can foresee a future in which such regulations might affect all speech -- not just speech on social media platforms.