Time's Up chairwoman resigns amid backlash for effort to aid Cuomo, discredit one of his accusers | 9 Aug 2021 | The chairwoman of Time's Up, a group that supports victims of sexual harassment, resigned Monday amid backlash over revelations she helped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in drafting a letter that smeared one of his accusers. Kaplan was named in state Attorney General Letitia James's explosive report last week that said Cuomo harassed 11 women, including current and former state employees, from 2013 to 2020 in violation of state and federal law...Kaplan's resignation from Time's Up comes after a group of survivors of sexual assault issued a Medium post declaring the organization had "prioritized its proximity to power over mission" and "abandoned the very people it was supposed to champion."