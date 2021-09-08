Time's Up co-founders helped Gov. Cuomo in drafting letter attacking accuser Lindsey Boylan - AG report | 5 Aug 2021 | Two women who helped found the anti-harassment group Time's Up during the height of the #MeToo Movement [attorney Roberta Kaplan, who co-founded Time's Up legal defense fund and CEO Tina Tchen] helped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office in drafting a letter that smeared one of his accusers and "impugned her credibility," the state attorney general said in her bombshell report Tuesday. Cuomo (D), is facing widespread calls to resign or be removed from office after state Attorney General Letitia James concluded her months-long investigation Tuesday, saying he sexually harassed 11 women... In her 165-page report, James said Cuomo and a group of advisers drafted a letter in December 2020 in response to allegations by the governor's first accuser, former aide Lindsey Boylan, who said he sexually harassed her and created a toxic work environment.