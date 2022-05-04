Time's Up! Orban Wins in Hungary Despite Massive Soros Assault

Time's Up! Orbán Wins in Hungary Despite Massive Soros Assault --In the campaign, the globalist anti-Orbán parties had formed an alliance with the neo-Nazi parties to dethrone Orbán | 3 April 2022 | In the face of massive opposition from the Biden Regime, the EU and George Soros, Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz Party seems to have triumphed in Hungarian national elections. According to current vote counts, Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz Party has won 61% of the seats in the National Assembly. It was a tightly contested election, as the EU and Open Society spent millions to dethrone Europe's most respected conservative voice. In the campaign, the globalist anti-Orbán parties had formed an alliance with the neo-Nazi parties to dethrone Orbán, as Gateway reported.