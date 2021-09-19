Times Square swarmed by hundreds protesting COVID vaccine mandate, chanting 'F--- Joe Biden' --The event was part of the 'World Wide Rally For Freedom' | 18 Sept 2021 | Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in New York City's Times Square Saturday to protest coronavirus vaccine mandate requirements. Protesters could be seen waving flags and signs on Saturday with many of them chanting against mandatory vaccines. Protesters could be heard chanting "freedom" and "my body my choice." At one point a woman got on a stage and told Biden that she has lost her patience with him prompting chants of "F--- Joe Biden" from the crowd.