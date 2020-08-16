Tlaib votes 'no' on Democratic party platform | 15 Aug 2020 | Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said that she voted “no” on the Democratic Party's 2020 platform Saturday because it does include a plan for a single-payer health care system. "Today, I cast my DNC ballot and voted NO on the proposed platform," Tlaib tweeted Saturday. "I constantly hear from constituents demanding we push for a single-payer system and away from this for-profit system that is leaving people to suffer and die just because they cannot afford health care." The Democratic platform currently includes a public option for health care, like the one included in the Affordable Care Act, instead of the single-payer "Medicare for All" that progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have pushed for.