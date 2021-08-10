Tokyo jolted by strongest earthquake since 2011 disaster | 8 Oct 201 | Tokyo and surrounding prefectures were jolted by a strong earthquake on Thursday night, leaving more than 20 people injured and bringing the strongest shaking to the capital's central wards since the Great East Japan Earthquake disaster in 2011. Following the magnitude 5.9 quake, which occurred at 10:41 p.m., TV footage showed a home on fire, water leaking from manholes, a partially derailed passenger train and darkened railway stations full of stranded passengers. The magnitude was originally reported as 6.1 and later downgraded by the Meteorological Agency. The agency warned that a quake of similar intensity could occur within the week, with an official estimating a 10% to 20% chance based on previous temblors.