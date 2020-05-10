Tom Cotton: 'No doubt' coronavirus won't stop confirmation of SCOTUS nominee | 04 Oct 2020 | Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R) said Sunday that he has "no doubt" the Senate GOP's efforts to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court will go on as planned despite the positive diagnosis for coronavirus reported by several senators who attended her nomination event last week. In an interview with "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, Cotton assured viewers that the Senate's business would remain on track despite several GOP senators testing positive for COVID-19 following last weekend's event. "What I can say is that everyone is eager to be at work when they need to be at work, they're on the [Senate] Judiciary Committee a week from tomorrow either in person or virtually to have the confirmation hearings for Judge Barrett, and then to have the vote on Judge Barrett this month," Cotton said.